Happy World Teachers' Day 2021: Here's when other countries celebrate their teachers' day

World Teachers' Day 2021: The International Teachers Day is being celebrated on October 5 to commemorate the “Teaching in Freedom” pact signed on October 5, 1966 at a special inter-governmental conference convened in Paris. "The recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions," UNESCO notification mentioned.

World Teachers’ Day is co-convened in partnership with UNICEF, the International Labour Organisation and Education International. UNESCO Joint Statement on the pretext of World Teachers' Day Celebrations in 2021 mentioned, "On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers."

The countries that celebrate teachers' day on October 5 are- Russia, Republic of Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Macedonia, Pakistan, Philippines, Kuwait, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Romania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius.

World Teachers' Day 2021: Here's when other countries celebrate their Teachers’ Day

India

Teachers' Day is being celebrated all over India on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The tradition of celebrating his birthday as the Teachers' Day started in 1962, when some of his students went to Dr. Radhakrishna wanting to celebrate his birthday. He asked them to observe this day (September 5) as a mark to pay homage to all the great teachers of India and Bangladesh and remember their contribution.

United States

United States of America celebrate Teachers' Day on March 7, but it was shifted to the first Tuesday of May since 1985 following a mandate accepted in the Representative Assembly.

The Congress declared 'National Teacher Day' on March 7 in 1980, however, going through history, teacher Mattye Whyte Woodridge had proposed for a ‘Teacher Day’ in 1944, and even shared the idea to the first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D Roosevelt.

China

China honoured the contribution of teachers every year on September 10, since its inception on January 21, 1985. Following the cultural revolution in China which cut the number of intellectual workers, particularly teachers, the government felt to increase the prestige of the teaching profession and to refrain themselves in taking part in any revolution.

Latin American countries

May 15 was celebrated as teachers day in Latin American countries of Colombia and Mexico in occasion of the appointment of Jean-Baptiste de La Salle as the patron saint of all teachers by Pope Pius XII. La Salle worked his entire life for educational reforms of the poor children in France.

