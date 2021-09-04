Happy Teachers’ Day: When other countries celebrate their teachers' day?

Follow us on Here's when other countries celebrate their Teachers' Day

Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Teachers' Day will be celebrated all over India on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Most of the countries celebrate “International Teachers Day” on October 5, while in the United States, it is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May, and in China, September 10 is marked as Teachers Day.

The International Teachers Day was celebrated to commemorate the “Teaching in Freedom” pact signed on October 5, 1966 at a special inter-governmental conference convened in Paris. "The recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions," UNESCO notification mentioned.

World Teachers’ Day is co-convened in partnership with UNICEF, the International Labour Organisation and Education International. UNESCO Joint Statement on the pretext of World Teachers' Day Celebrations in 2020 mentioned, "In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that Learning Never Stops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important.”

UNESCO celebrate the day every year to promote the teaching profession.

When do other countries celebrate their Teachers’ Day?

United States

United States of America celebrate Teachers' Day on March 7, but it was shifted to the first Tuesday of May since 1985 following a mandate accepted in the Representative Assembly.

The Congress declared 'National Teacher Day' on March 7 in 1980, however, going through history, teacher Mattye Whyte Woodridge had proposed for a ‘Teacher Day’ in 1944, and even shared the idea to the first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D Roosevelt.

China

China honoured the contribution of teachers every year on September 10, since its inception on January 21, 1985. Following the cultural revolution in China which cut the number of intellectual workers, particularly teachers, the government felt to increase the prestige of the teaching profession and to refrain themselves in taking part in any revolution.

Latin American countries

May 15 was celebrated as teachers day in Latin American countries of Colombia and Mexico in occassion of the appoinment of Jean-Baptiste de La Salle as the patron saint of all teachers by Pope Pius XII. La Salle worked his entire life for educational reforms of the poor children in France.

Countries that celebrate Teachers' Day on October 5

Russia, Republic of Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Macedonia, Pakistan, Philippines, Kuwait, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Romania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius.

