DU Exams 2021: Delhi University postpones final year exams

Image Source : PTI The final year/ semester exam will now be held from June 7

DU exams 2021: The University of Delhi has further postponed the final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The exam was scheduled to commence on June 1.

The varsity in a notification on Thursday stated that the final year/ semester examination will now commence from June 7. "Final year semester exams to be commenced from June 7," the varsity's twitter handle reads.

The semester exams will be held in online mode and in the open book format. Meanwhile, teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.

The new date sheet will be available soon on the website- du.ac.in.

