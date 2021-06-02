Delhi University admissions to be merit based; acting VC PC Joshi suggests to conduct CUCET

DU VC PC Joshi on possible admission criteria this year

DU admissions 2021: With the CBSE and the ISC 12 board exams now cancelled, students, parents are worried about the criteria for admissions in various varsities, including the Delhi University. Speaking at the India TV conclave 'Pariksha Par Charcha', acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that the admissions in the varsity will be based on merit.

"The class 12 exam has been cancelled, but students will get their marks on the evaluation criteria taken by CBSE, ISC. On the basis of the class 12 marks, students can take admission in varsity," Joshi said.

The acting VC also suggested holding Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) exam, which is an all-India level entrance exam conducted for admission to central varsities. "The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency. If the Covid situation improves, the exam can be held for admission to central varsities, including DU," the VC said, adding that he has already proposed for admission in varsity giving 50 per cent weightage to CUCET and rest on board exam, so that who could not perform well in board exam would be able to take admission on the basis of CUCET marks.

Referring to a question on whether 100 per cent cut-off can be a possibility, the acting VC said, "Only best students are inducted by DU. The admission process will be based on merit, and the details will be announced on time."

Detailing the admission process, Joshi said that like last year, the admission process will be entirely online. He said that students have to apply online, when the registration process link gets activated at the website - du.ac.in. The acting VC, however did not mention the dates of the admission process.

Regarding admissions in the foreign varsities, Joshi said that the New Education Policy (NEP) is working on it so that students can get advantage during admissions in varsities abroad. He also said that the blended mode of learning will be a future in the post-covid world, but 100 per cent online education seems not possible.

