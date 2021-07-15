Arvind Kejriwal: No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed questions on the reopening of schools in Delhi. He stated that there are no plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now.

"Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of Covid-19. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risks with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

Delhi on Thursday registered over 7,000 (7,437) fresh positive covid cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the national capital are 23,181 out of 6,98,005 total cases. With 7,437 new infections, it is the highest one-day spike in the city since 2021.

Meanwhile, over 83,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi, even as the city recorded this year's highest single-day spike of 7,437 cases.

