Delhi nursery admission process to begin soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Nursery Admission News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government will soon begin the nursery admission process in the national capital. During an interaction with the principals and authorities of private schools in Delhi, he said, "We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic."

Nursery admission in Delhi was delayed this year due to the pandemic. Earlier reports said that the government was considering scrapping nursery admissions for this session. But Education Minister Manish Sisodia had rubbished such reports.

"As of now, there is no plan to scrap nursery admissions this year. We are late this year in issuing notification but it will happen," Sisodia had said.

Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed since nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.

Usually, the process to enter children in nursery in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December.

However, there has been no development on it this year so far due to the coronavirus pandemic.

