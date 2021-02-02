UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced. Check exam date sheet

Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the UGC-NET 2021 exam dates through his Twitter handle. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET examinations for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17 May 2021.

He tweeted, "National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read the circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants."

