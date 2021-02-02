Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
Budget 2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Career
  5. UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced. Check exam date sheet

UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced. Check exam date sheet

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the UGC-NET 2021 exam dates through his Twitter handle.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2021 12:59 IST
UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced
Image Source : INDIA TV

UGC NET 2021 exam dates announced

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the UGC-NET 2021 exam dates through his Twitter handle. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET examinations for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17 May 2021.

He tweeted, "National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read the circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants."

ALSO READ | UGC offers over 100 open online courses for UG, PG students. Checklist

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News