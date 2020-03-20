Kerala Board Class 12, 10 examinations postponed amid coronavirus threat

In the wake of coronavirus spread in the state, the Kerala government decided to postpone all examinations scheduled till March 31. Moreover, university examinations have also been postponed till further notice. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, the new dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

This move comes as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus as a total of 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state. However, three have been recovered and were discharged after proper testing.

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued a circular instructing all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone the examinations till March 31.

Apart from this, the state had taken some stringent steps against coronavirus that includes -- strict action on not disclosing about travel history, hiding information about friends and relatives who have recent travel history to abroad and many more.

Earlier, CBSE and CISCE boards had announced to postpone the board examinations to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

So far in India, a total of 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus have been reported among which five people have lost their lives.

ALSO READ | JAC Class 9 Result 2020 to be declared today. Get direct link, details here

ALSO READ | Karnataka postpones class 7, 8 and 9 exams till March 31 amid coronavirus threat