CLAT result 2021 declared, counselling process to commence today

CLAT result 2021: The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) has been released, the candidates can check and download the result on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT exam was earlier conducted on July 23 in offline mode.

As per the official notification, "In its meeting held on July 28, 2021, the Executive Committee of CNLUs approved the CLAT-2021 result of UG and PG programmes and recommended it to the general body of CNLUs for its consideration and approval. The general body of CNLUs approved both the results unanimously and recommended publication on the consortium website. Candidates may log in with their CLAT login and download the scorecards."

CLAT result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2021 Result' Fill in the required details and submit Your CLAT Result 2021 will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future references.

As per the counseling schedule released, the counseling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats.

The first allotment list will be published on August 1. Candidates will get an option to accept/lock the seat before August 5. The second allotment list will be published on August 9 and third allotment list on August 13.

For details on the CLAT exam, counseling process, please visit the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

