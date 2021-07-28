CLAT Result 2021 to be declared today. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CLAT Result 2021 to be declared today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to declare the CLAT Result 2021 on Wednesday. Candidates waiting for the release of their results should note that the CLAT Result 2021 will be released on the official website. The counselling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check CLAT Result 2021 have been given below

1. Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CLAT 2021 Result'

3. Fill in the required details and submit

4. Your CLAT Result 2021 will appear on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

CLAT 2021: Answer Key Released

Candidates should note that the CNLU had already released CLAT 2021 answer key on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The answer key is available on the official website. To be considered that CNLU had also released an answer key for CLAT 2021 but, that was provisional.

Candidates were given the option of raising objections after the release of provisional answer keys. Candidates were told to raise objections till July 24, by 9 pm. All the candidates who raised objections paid fee of Rs.1,000 for every objection. However, if the objection turns out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account.

Also Read | CLAT Answer Key 2021 released

