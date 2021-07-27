CLAT Answer Key 2021 released: Direct link, website, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CLAT Answer Key 2021 has been released.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the common law admission test (CLAT) 2021 final answer key as a modification to the provisional CLAT 2021 answer key released earlier on its official website of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The counselling registration process for admission to NLUs will be started from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats. To check the calendar of CLAT 2021, candidates can click here.

CLAT 2021 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the answer key link A PDF of the answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key Take a printout of the same for future reference.

CLAT 2021: Minimum pass percentage

In order to pass the CLAT exam 2021, candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks. Only the candidates with a minimum of 40 per cent marks will be considered eligible for admission to UG and PG level courses. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

CLAT 2021: Number of candidates

A total of 70,277 candidates registered to appear for the exam, out of which 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106 appeared for the Test. The CLAT exam 2021 was conducted around 147 Centres of 24 Regional Centres, supervised by 174 Centre Superintendents, 184 Centre Observers and more than 3,500 Invigilators.

