'Protest at PM residence insincere, public can't be fooled': Wangchuk's wife takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Congress's protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, during which Rahul Gandhi and several senior party leaders were detained, has drawn criticism from an unexpected quarter, Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Angmo, who has been at the forefront of Wangchuk's campaign against the NEET paper leak during his ongoing hunger strike, termed the Congress's July 21 demonstration "insincere" and said the party leaders should have stood with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar instead.

Speaking to India Today, Angmo accused political leaders of trying to exploit Wangchuk and his credibility for political gain, asserting that the public was no longer willing to be misled. Wangchuk, who was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to a hospital last week, has continued his indefinite hunger strike, which entered its 26th day on Thursday.

"The protest outside the Prime Minister's residence lacked sincerity. The public cannot be fooled anymore. This is an awakened India. Those who are insincere will be thrown out by the youth," Angmo said.

Her remarks came days after Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders staged a sit-in near the Prime Minister's residence to protest the police crackdown on students during their Parliament march. Rahul Gandhi was detained after being forcibly removed from the protest site and reportedly suffered a nosebleed during the scuffle.

'Movement not political'

Angmo stressed that the student movement, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has remained independent of political parties and was intended to send a clear message that symbolic gestures are no longer enough.

"The movement has shown every political leader that they have to walk the talk. They cannot gaslight anymore or be insincere anymore," she said, reiterating that the agitation remains apolitical despite attempts by political parties to associate themselves with it.

Centre says willing to hold talks with protesters

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated the Centre's invitation to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for talks, stating that the government is treating the issue with utmost seriousness and remains committed to addressing concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said the Centre has sent four formal proposals to CJP representatives since Wednesday afternoon, inviting them for discussions. He added that the government is prepared to hold talks at a time convenient for the delegation, either at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's residence or at his office.

Reaffirming the government's willingness to engage, Singh said all issues can be discussed through dialogue and expressed confidence that a solution would be reached through constructive discussions.

Also read: 'PM Modi sensitive towards this issue,' Govt invites CJP for talks again, assures action on NEET paper leak