CJP calls nationwide protest on July 24 despite Centre's assurance on paper leaks

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday called a nationwide protest on July 24, continuing their demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over irregularities in NEET UG examination. This comes despite government's repeated assurances and invitation for discussions over paper leaks and demands of the CJP.

The CJP said the nationwide protest has been called to stand in solidarity with "victims of police brutality across India". It said students organisations and groups must collaborate and work together for "permissions and logistics". "In front of the full gatherings, read out the students' demands aloud. Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality. Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata Ki Jai," the CJP said in a statement.

It, however, urged the agitators to raise only positive slogans such as "Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad, Jai Bhim", and record everything. Besides, the agitators must remain peaceful non-violent no matter what happened, the CJP advised.

The agitators have also directed to stay within the sanctioned area and move on approved routes, and not to use "provocative, defamatory, communal or hateful language". The CJP also said the agitators must stay in a group of two to three people, and no one would be allowed to carry a weapon such as sticks or poles.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The CJP has called a nationwide protest on July 24 despite Centre's assurance on paper leaks.

No one should block the traffic during the July 24 protest, the CJP's advisory noted, while advising against spreading fake news and unverified claims.

"Write numbers on your body — your lawyer (or a law student), one emergency contact, in marker on your forearm and on a card in your pocket. Phones lose battery or break, and memory fails under stress," the guidelines said.

"Don’t stay silent on mischief — report it on social media and ask people around you for help. Don’t respond to provocation — disengage and alert a marshal," it added.

The CJP has called the July 24 protest despite government's repeated assurance that the guilty in paper leak incidents will not be spared. The government has also invited the CJP representatives for discussions, but the agitators have refuted the invitation.

The agitators have said their protest will not end until Pradhan resigns from his position, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to fast-track paper leak cases.

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