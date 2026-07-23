Passports of those involved in violence during CJP protest may be cancelled, say Delhi Police sources

New Delhi:

Delhi Police is preparing to initiate stringent action against those allegedly involved in violence during the ongoing NEET paper leak protests around the Jantar Mantar area, with authorities planning to pursue both legal proceedings and administrative measures against the accused.

According to Delhi Police sources, individuals identified as having participated in the violence will face action under relevant legal provisions. In addition, the police are set to begin the process of recommending the cancellation of passports of those found to have been involved in the unrest.

The move is part of a broader crackdown aimed at identifying and taking action against those responsible for the violence. Officials said investigations are underway to establish the role of those involved, following which further legal and administrative steps will be taken.

ACP attacked near Jantar Mantar

The decision comes after Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat sustained head injuries and multiple bruises after allegedly being injured in a stone-pelting incident near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening.

Bhagat, posted in the Connaught Place division, was shifted to the RML hospital's emergency department following the incident. Doctors found multiple bruises on his upper and lower limbs and shoulder, along with swelling in the parieto-occipital region at the back of his head. The officer also reported ear bleeding and episodes of vomiting.

Hospital authorities said Bhagat was examined by the Department of Surgery and provided the required medical treatment. He later opted to continue his treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was discharged from RML Hospital at his own request.

According to police sources, two ACPs and four other police personnel were injured during the violence, which broke out after protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting near Jantar Mantar. Officials also claimed that several "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the protest site, contributing to the unrest.

Fresh groups of protesters from different parts of the country continued to arrive at the protest site on Thursday, keeping the agitation alive two days after the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march. Many of the new participants reached the venue after overnight journeys by bus and train, carrying backpacks and rolled-up banners as they joined the ongoing sit-in.

Volunteers at the site guided the incoming protesters to designated seating areas while distributing drinking water and food packets. The steady stream of arrivals underscored the continuing support for the agitation, with participants from across the country joining the demonstration despite the recent crackdown.

Also read: CJP calls nationwide protest on July 24 despite Centre's assurance on paper leaks