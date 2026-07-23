Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, here's everything you need to know about him

New Delhi:

IT services major Infosys has named Ashiss Kumar Dash as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)-designate. The board has approved the appointment on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Dash will serve as CEO-designate until March 31, 2027. The board has also approved its intention to appoint him as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 1, 2027. He will succeed Salil Parekh as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027.

The board believes this combination of strategic and commercial acumen together with his technology delivery experience uniquely positions him to lead Infosys through its next phase of AI-led transformation, while building on the company's enduring strengths, the release said.

Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash?

Ashish Kumar Dash is currently Executive Vice President at Infosys. He is also the Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability businesses.

He is a seasoned digital transformation leader with over 30 years of experience, focused on driving transformation strategies and shaping the future of industries through the adoption of emerging technologies.

He actively contributes to global conversations on energy transition and sustainable development through prestigious forums like the World Economic Forum and the UN’s Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.

He also represented Infosys at the B20 Summit 2023, the official G20 forum representing the global business community.

Dash is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India. He has also completed the Global Leadership Program from Stanford University. He is based in Los Angeles.

Infosys Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the company's consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter was Rs 7,364 crore. This is about 9 per cent less than Rs 8,501 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26).

However, the company's performance has improved on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was Rs 6,921 crore, which means this time it registered an increase of 12.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company's shares closed in the red today at Rs 1051.80 per share, a fall of Rs 0.50 or 0.05 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,052.30 on the BSE.

Earlier, the company's board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share.

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