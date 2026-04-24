Infosys Q4 Results: It stock in focus as net profit rises 21%, announces Rs 25 final dividend

Mumbai:

Shares of IT major Infosys will be in focus on Friday, April 24, 2026, as the company has announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share. The announcement was made post-market hours, and therefore the scrip will be in focus. In the last trading session, shares of the firm settled 2.04 per cent or Rs 25.85 lower at Rs 1,242 apiece on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,03,951.76 crore. During the day, the stock had touched an intraday high of Rs 1265.60 and a low of Rs 1226.80. Meanwhile, the IT firm's American depositary receipts (ADRs), listed on the NYSE, fell 7 per cent before closing at around USD 12.9 per share.

Infosys Dividend 2026

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year ended March 31 2026.

Infosys Dividend 2026 Record Date, Payment Date

As per the information shared with exchanges, the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the final dividend is June 10, 2026 and the dividend

will be paid on June 25, 2026.

Infosys has returned over Rs 37,500 crore to shareholders in FY26 through interim dividend and share buyback.

Profit rises 21%

The company has reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in the January-March quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 13.4 per cent to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period. In the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Infosys' net profit climbed 10.20 per cent to Rs 29,440 crore from Rs 26,713 crore in 2024-25. Its revenue from operations in FY26 rose 9.6 per cent to Rs 178,650 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)