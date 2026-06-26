From counting staffers to bank accounts, Ram Temple donation theft reveals organised network

Ayodhya:

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya came to light after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust noticed irregularities in the cash being deposited into the bank, prompting a discreet internal probe that eventually exposed an organised theft racket operating inside the temple's donation counting room.

According to sources, the Trust began examining the daily collection records in the last week of May after officials found discrepancies in the amount being deposited from the temple's donation boxes. Each donation box typically holds between Rs 6-7 lakh at once, but officials noticed that bundles of Rs 500 notes were consistently falling short over several weeks.

Hidden cameras reveal staffers stole money, hid in clothes

Suspecting foul play, the Trust reportedly installed hidden cameras inside the room where donations are counted. Footage recorded over the following week allegedly showed employees exploiting blind spots in the existing CCTV system. Investigators claim that while one employee deliberately stood in front of the visible CCTV cameras, another secretly removed currency notes from the bundles and concealed them in their clothing.

Manipulation of cash bundles

The investigation also uncovered another alleged method of siphoning off money.

According to sources, employees responsible for counting cash deliberately inserted extra notes into every bundle but counted less. When the cash reached the bank, officials reportedly counted only the number of bundles instead of verifying each note individually, allowing vouchers to match the declared amount.

Before the cash was deposited, however, the extra notes were allegedly removed from each bundle, enabling the accused to steal money without creating discrepancies in the bank records.

Sources said Anukalp Mishra, who was associated with preparing donation vouchers, allegedly carried out the fraud with the help of his brother-in-law, Lav Kush Mishra.

Following the exposure of the alleged racket, police reportedly recovered around Rs 10 lakh in cash from Lav Kush Mishra's residence.

Relatives employed as counting staffers, no regular frisking

Sources further claimed that many employees involved in the donation counting process had been appointed through personal recommendations.

According to the investigation, Tinnu Yadav, the temple's administrative manager and reportedly the driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, had recommended his cousin Manish Yadav for work in the cash-counting section. Similarly, Anukalp Mishra allegedly arranged for his brother-in-law Lav Kush Mishra to be employed in the same unit.

Investigators believe the alleged theft continued over a prolonged period because employees were not frisked while leaving duty. This allowed them to allegedly steal cash directly from the room where donation boxes were opened, currency was sorted and cash bundles were prepared.

Bank deposits and jewellery theft

During the investigation, CCTV footage of accused Avinash Pandey was also examined. Officials reportedly matched the dates of the alleged thefts with bank deposit records and found that a portion of the allegedly stolen money had been deposited into his personal bank account.

The investigation has also revealed allegations that the accused stole jewellery donated by devotees. Among the items allegedly taken were earrings, nose rings, bangles offered to Ram Lalla, anklets and other ornaments placed in the donation boxes.

The SIT believes the accused first removed cash and jewellery from the donation boxes before the contents were officially recorded, making it easier to manipulate inventory records.

Sources also said that Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Chandra were among those who had regular access to the restricted room where the temple's donation boxes were opened and counted. The role of all those connected to the donation counting process is currently under investigation.

Also read: Champat Rai could be asked to quit on moral grounds over Ram Temple donation theft case: Sources