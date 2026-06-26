'Ram bhakton ki agnipariksha mat lo': CM Yogi warns of 'zero tolerance' on Ram Temple donation theft case

Deoria:

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for politicising the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the government will take appropriate action and the harshest punishment will be taken against the guilty.

Speaking at an event in Deoria, the two-time chief minister said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and action was taken based on its recommendations, referring to the eight arrests made in the case.

Adityanath said no one will be allowed to hurt the sentiments of 'Sanatana' and warned that the issue was being politicised by those who were always against the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and had even denied the existence of Lord Ram.

"I would like to tell this to the entire state and all Ram bhakts -- those who are trying to raise this issue again, they are the very same people who were against Ram Temple. They also claimed that there was no Lord Ram and constantly argued in the Supreme Court against the temple. They even fire bullets on Ram bhakts and were responsible for riots on Ram Navami," he said.

"Such people are raising this issue because they have ill intentions," Adityanath added, "Don't take the 'agnipariksha' of Ram bhakts. If you have proof, then hand it over to the SIT. They should avoid politicising the matter."

Adityanath's remarks came after eight accused, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust general secretary Champat Rai's key aide Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, were arrested based on the SIT's report. Sources also told India TV that more interests are likely to be made soon.

However, the incident has already caused a political storm in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due early next year. The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has raised the issue repeatedly, with an aim to gain advantage in his favour to return to power in the Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, a Samajwadi Party ally, has also attacked the Adityanath government, with party's state unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that the FIR was registered due to the pressure of the grand old party. But Adityanath's Friday's remarks suggest that the state government is seriously taking the issue, assuring further action in the case.

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