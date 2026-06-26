Why have Paraguay not qualified for World Cup round of 32 despite being on four points?

New Delhi:

Australia and Paraguay played a goalless draw in their last Group D matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the Socceroos made their way to the round of 32 along with the USA from the group. Tony Popovic's were never seriously troubled during the clash against the Gustavo Alfaro-led Paraguay side.

La Albirroja had eight attempts but only two of them were on target as they battled for a draw. Australia had 12 shots, five of which were on target, but could not convert them. The Aussies have now made it to the next stage as they finished second with four points behind toppers USA, but Paraguay have been left to play the waiting game after finishing third with four points as well.

Why have Paraguay not qualified for the Knockouts as of now?

The draw left Paraguay playing a waiting game. They have a win and a draw from their three outings in Group D, but they stayed below the Aussies despite the draw as their goal difference is inferior at -2. The intra-group teams are ranked by head-to-head meetings first before goal difference takes precedence. Paraguay stay behind Australia due to their inferior GD.

Only three third-placed teams have qualified for the knockouts, and those three are Sweden, Ecuador and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Paraguay are currently placed fourth in this table, and there are chances that they can fall below the top eight-ranked third-placed teams.

Croatia, Algeria, Cape Verde, Belgium, Congo DR and Senegal are also third-placed teams below Paraguay, but all of those six sides have games in their hands. So, Paraguay can fall behind the top eight mathematically and hence are not guaranteed a spot as of now. But they will most likely progress through.

Türkiye beat USA in a last-ditch effort

Meanwhile, Türkiye stunned USA in the final moments of their last Group D game earlier today. They had already been eliminated from the race for the knockouts after losing to Australia and Paraguay. However, Kaan Ayhan scored a stoppage-time goal in the 98th minute to power Ay-Yıldızlılar to a consolatory win over the co-hosts USA, who have topped the group and will meet Bosnia in the round of 32 now.

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