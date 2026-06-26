Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust after 8 arrested in donation theft case

New Delhi:

Champat Rai resigned as the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that manages the shrine, on Friday after the UP Special Investigation team (SIT) 8 people in connection with the allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, sources said.

Anil Mishra, another key member of the Ram Temple trust, has also stepped down.

The resignations come amid intensifying scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, following preliminary findings by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which reportedly identified serious irregularities in the handling, accounting and monitoring of devotees' offerings.

Based on the SIT's recommendations, the first FIR in the case has been registered. The complaint was lodged by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan, who was inducted into the trust in September 2025 following the demise of former trustee Kameshwar Chaupal.

The FIR has been registered on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

Among those named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav, along with several others allegedly linked to the handling and counting of temple donations.