June 26, 2026
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  3. Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust after 8 arrested in donation theft case

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust after 8 arrested in donation theft case

Reported ByVishal Singh  Written ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

The developments come after the Special Investigation Team probing the Ram Temple donation theft found an organised network enabling embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and the reverred Hindu shrine. The SIT has also arrested 8 people in this connection.

Champat Rai resigns from Ram Temple Trust General Secretary
Champat Rai resigns from Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Champat Rai resigned as the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that manages the shrine, on Friday after the UP Special Investigation team (SIT) 8 people in connection with the allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, sources said.

Anil Mishra, another key member of the Ram Temple trust, has also stepped down.

The resignations come amid intensifying scrutiny over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, following preliminary findings by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which reportedly identified serious irregularities in the handling, accounting and monitoring of devotees' offerings.

Based on the SIT's recommendations, the first FIR in the case has been registered. The complaint was lodged by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan, who was inducted into the trust in September 2025 following the demise of former trustee Kameshwar Chaupal.

The FIR has been registered on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

Among those named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav, along with several others allegedly linked to the handling and counting of temple donations.

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Breaking News Ram Temple Champat Rai Ram Temple Donation Theft Ayodhya
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