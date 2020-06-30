CLAT 2020: Common Law Admission Test on August 22; to be online, centre-based

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) will be conducted on August 22. CLAT holds key to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 top national law universities. The CLAT Exam was earlier announced to be held on May 10 but was postponed to May 24 and further to June 21.

To pass CLAT, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks, for the reserved category. The minimum marks are 35 per cent. Candidates will have to solve 150 questions in two hours. There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2020.

The Consortium shall issue detailed guidance with respect to the protocols and modalities of the computer-based, online, centre-based mechanism of the CLAT 2020 for all candidates to aid their preparations for the examination. The Consortium will also conduct mock exams for all registered candidates to build familiarity with the test application and interface, it said in an official release.

CLAT 2020: EXAMINATION DETAILS

The CLAT 2020 shall be conducted through a computer-based, online, centre-based test to be held on Saturday August 22, 2020. The full list of examination centres for the CLAT 2020 will be notified to all candidates on July 1, 2020; Candidates may register for CLAT 2020 till July 10, 2020; All registered candidates shall select or reconfirm their test centres, withdraw their registration by July 10, 2020. Where a candidate withdraws from CLAT 2020, their application fee shall be refunded after a deduction of INR 400 for SC/ST candidates and INR 500 for all other candidates towards processing charges. Refunds will be made by July 18, 2020.

