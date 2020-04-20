Lockdown: CBSE may extend schools' affiliation by 1 year as last date ends today

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE may extend the affiliation of its schools by 1 year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to extend the affiliations of its schools by one year, amid the coronavirus lockdown. The announcement on the same will soon be available on the online platforms associated with the board, which will also be accessible to all readers. Official notes will also be circulated for the same, however, a statement by the board on the extension of schools' affiliation is awaited as of yet. The last date to extend the affiliation of schools this year was March 31, 2020, which was further extended to April 20, 2020.

The decision to extend the schools' affiliation has been taken in view of the lockdown in the country, especially when no relaxations have been provided from April 20. Due to the ongoing situation, schools are facing a tough time applying for the extension of their affiliation period.

In general, schools have to apply for affiliations according to the rules set by the CBSE. Schools are then provided with an affiliation of three or five years, as per CBSE’s choice. As their affiliation tenure comes to an end, schools have to reapply for it and request an extension.

The process of extending the affiliation involves an online process where a lot of school information is required.

