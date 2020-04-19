Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams: No decision on new exam dates yet

The fate of lakhs of students across the country who are to appear for remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2020 continues to hang in balance as the board is yet to decide on the new exam dates considering the lockdown due to coronavirus situation in the country. Coronavirus positive cases in India on Sunday jumped to 15,712 with 507 people losing their lives.

Even as lakhs of CBSE students are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of new dates of the remaining examinations of Class 10 and Class 12, their wait seems to be longish, considering the present situation arising out of the health crisis in the country. The HRD Ministry was to review the situation on April 14 and then make its move. However, since the lockdown has been extended till May 3, no immediate announcement seems to be in the offing.

Highly placed sources in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told India TV that no decision had been taken on the new dates for the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams so far. Things could become clearer only after May 3 when the situation is reviewed.

A previous statement by the CBSE had also said that it was difficult for the board to decide on the new dates of Class 10, 12 Board exams. "At this stage, it is difficult for the board to decide and announce the new schedule for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations. However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take on conducting the remaining Class 10 and 12 examinations will be taken after extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admission dates etc in mind," the CBSE had said. It further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before holding the examinations. Almost 19 lakh students from across the country are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 exams while close to 12 lakh students were in the fray for Class 12 Board examinations.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

1. Hindi Course A

2. Hindi Course B

3. English Communication

4. English Language

5. Social Science

6. Science

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 subjects for which exams are yet to be conducted

1. Business Studies

2. Geography

3. Hindi (Elective)

4. Hindi (Core)

5. Home Science

6. Sociology

7. Computer Science (Old)

8. Computer Science (New)

9. Information Practice (Old)

10. Information Practice (new)

11. Information Technology

12. Bio-Technology

