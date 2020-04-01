CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 Board exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams for only 29 main subjects, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced today. The minister advised the CBSE to conduct those exams that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Meanwhile, it was decided that the pending Class 10 and 12 exams will not be conducted by the CBSE in foreign countries.

"Have advised CBSE to conduct board exams only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Whenever CBSE is in a position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice. For the rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking and assessment will be issued soon," he said.

The exams were postponed in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country that also led to a nationwide lockdown.

CBSE today said it is offering 'Applied Mathematics' as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or won't opt for engineering which require a broader understanding of the subject. The elective subject aimed at developing an understanding of basic mathematical and statistical tools and their applications in the field of commerce and social science, will be offered as elective for class 11 students from 2020 academic session and ultimately for class 12 students from the year after.