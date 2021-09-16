CBSE Reading Mission to promote 'reading literacy' among learners

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM The Reading Mission is a two-year initiative to encourage students to read and engage actively with books

The Central Board of Secondary Education is bringing forth the 'Reading Mission' to promote reading literacy among the learners. The Reading Mission, according to CBSE, is a two-year initiative to encourage students to read and engage actively with books. "This project will help students to acquire the critical competency of reading with comprehension. Teachers of Hindi and English across the CBSE’s more than 25,000 schools would be provided quality-reading material suited for learners of classes I-VIII," CBSE mentioned.

The Reading Mission will be launched by CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja on Monday (September 20) in presence of eminent educationists - Dr. Joseph Emanuel, Director Academics, Ms. Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, among others.

The CBSE is partnering with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and Central Square Foundation to launch this two-year mission. "The Board would offer a number of student enrichment activities focused on language building during this Mission to enhance reading skills of students," CBSE release mentioned.

"In line with recommendations of the NEP 2020, under this mission, the schools and teachers shall have access to a repository of quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and supplementary resources for Classes I to VIII. Besides this, the CBSE would be extending the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), presently organized for students of classes VIII-X to students of classes VI-VII," it mentioned.

The Reading Mission will help build a culture of reading and the wholesome development of students by enhancing their vocabulary, deriving connections between stories and their own lives, and exposing them to new ideas.

Meet the JEE Main toppers | Maharashtra topper Atharva shares preparation strategy, tips to counter stress | Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut | Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

READ MORE | JEE Main Result 2021: 20 students debarred for cheating in engineering entrance

Latest Education News