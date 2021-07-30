CBSE Class 12 2021 result to be declared today at 2 PM; How to check

Follow us on CBSE Class 12 results will be announced at 2 pm today

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of class 12 exam on Friday (July 30) at 2 pm. Once announced, students can check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. The Supreme Court has already set July 31 as deadline to announce both the class 10, 12 results.

As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

