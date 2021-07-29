Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Don't have a roll number? Here's how you can check your results

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. But, how will you check your results when you don't have a roll number?

Since examinations were not conducted for both the classes, therefore admit cards were also not issued by the CBSE. So, the board has established an online facility for students to find out their roll numbers.

"Now, the board is in the process of declaring the result. The students will only be able to access their result with the help of board roll numbers issued to them. Since the admit cards have not been released, the students might not be aware about the roll numbers allotted to them by the board. Accordingly, to facilitate the students, the board has created an online facility for the students to find out their roll numbers," the board said in a release Thursday.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: How to get your roll number

The 'Roll number finder' facility is available on the board's website on the link: cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx

Students will have to enter exactly the same credentials which were uploaded in the LOC data, for finding their roll numbers.

Students may also find out their roll numbers from the link for downloading the roll number slips being made available on the CBSE website.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also asked schools to inform all the candidates about the facility through e-mail, SMS and phone calls etc. The board said that schools may also inform the students about their roll numbers on their registered phone numbers. The results will also be available in their Digilocker.

