CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Board to meet July 31 deadline, results to be out within a day or two

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 results by the set deadline of July 31, sources within the board told India TV. This implies that the fate of lakhs of students will be revealed within a day or two.

A month ago, the CBSE had informed Supreme Court that it would declare results by July 31, as it rolled out an evaluation scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board students, following cancellation of the exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The CBSE had informed court about its July 31 deadline. So, we will adhere to what we said and declare results for both Class 10 and 12 in time," a source told India TV.

Earlier, CBSE Exams Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that the board was meticulously working with schools in order to give accurate, fair and results without any aberration. The board had cancelled its Eid holiday so as to make sure it meets the July 31 deadline.

Class 12 results will be declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

