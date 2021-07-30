CBSE Class 10, 12 results today? Here's what official said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Controller of Exam Sanyam Bharadwaj told Indiatv that the result is going to be announced by July 31.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: Will the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announce class 10th and class 12th results today? In a reply at CBSE's official WhatsApp group, Board spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "Wait for a while. Will confirm you in the morning is the result going to be announced today."

The Supreme Court has already set July 31 as deadline to announce both the class 10, 12 results. Once announced, students can check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

