CBSE Board Exam 2020: 75% attendance mandatory to appear for Class 10, 12 board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2020: 75% attendance must to appear for Class 10, 12 board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all of its affiliated schools to calculate attendance of students going to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year as on January 1, 2020. CBSE in its latest notice said, "Students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 per cent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule". If a candidate has a genuine reason behind the shortage of attendance, students will have to submit the supporting documents, such as, medical reports etc, with the authorities by January 7. As per the circular, no case will be considered post the deadline.

The CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15 and the admit cards will be released only for Class 10 and Class 12 students who are eligible by all means including that of mandatory attendance. The list of candidates with short attendance will reach regional offices and the final decision will be taken on or before January 7.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: Attendance Rule

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 per cent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule. If a candidate has a genuine reason behind the shortage of attendance, students will have to submit the supporting documents, such as medical reports etc, with the authorities by January 7. As per the circular, no case will be considered post the deadline.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: Read full notification

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: List of required documents

To pass the CBSE board exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: Attendance Rule

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: Attendance Rule

CBSE has introduced an array of changes in Board exams 2020, from introducing two-level maths to a lesser number of questions. The CBSE Board exam 2020 question paper will also have 33 per cent options and more questions on higher-order thinking skills in comparison to questions based on rote memorisation. Instead of being of 100 marks, the theory exams will be for 80 marks.

Internal assessment will amount to 20 marks in total in subjects where there is no practical assessment.

Also Read: Rajasthan board cancels librarian recruitment exam after paper leak

Also Read: IBPS RRB Results DECLARED: Direct Link