Bihar Board Class 12 admission 2021-23: Last date to apply extended

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for submitting the online application form for admissions into Bihar class 12 for the 2021-23 academic session. Candidates can now fill the application form by August 8, 2021. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was July 18.

Interested students can register for Class 11 admissions from the official site of BSEB OFSS at ofssbihar.in or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar class 12 admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national/state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

The application fee for online admission is Rs 350 and the mode of payment has been described in the common application form (CAF). Candidates can call on 0612-2230039 or 0612-2235161 for any futher help.

The board has also launched the “OFSS” mobile application which the candidates can download from the Google play store. However, the app does not provide the facility for application submission. Candidates can check their application status and other important information related to the admission process on the app.

