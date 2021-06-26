Bihar Board BSEB 10th matric certificates to be issued today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE BSEB 10th matric certificates will be issued from June 26 onwards

Bihar Board BSEB matric 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue certificates for matric, class 10 exam from June 26 onwards. The matric certificates for both regular, compartment students will be issued. The school principals have to collect the certificates from the board office and will distribute it to the appeared students, BSEB informed.

According to the BSEB notification, "Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020, and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers and these will be available for distribution from June 26.”

The Bihar Board earlier released the classes 10, 12 compartmental result on June 19. The students were promoted with the grace marks as the exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the matric result earlier released, a total of 85.50 per cent students cleared the exam successfully.

