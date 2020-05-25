Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB official website crashes ahead of release of Bihar Matric Result 2020

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB official website crashes

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Matric Result 2020 is very likely to be declared today. Nearly 15 lakh students are waiting for the release of Bihar Board Class 10 Result, before which the official website of the BSEB has crashed. Upon opening the site, an error stating "the website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later" showed up on the homepage. Students should keep checking the official website for updates on the website.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board 10th Result is expected to be announced anytime soon. The Bihar Board Class 10, which were scheduled to be declared last week, were delayed due to various reasons.

According to official sources, the Bihar Board 10th Result will be declared today by 3 PM.

Students should also note that the Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be declared only on the official website. Schools will not be displaying the Bihar Board 10th Result on the noticeboard, to avoid students from gathering up on the campus.

