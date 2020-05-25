Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB to release Bihar Matric Result 2020 today. Check details

Image Source : PTI Bihar Board 10th Result likely to be declared today

Bihar Board 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is very likely to declare the Bihar Matric Result 2020 today (May 25). Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 are eagerly waiting for their results. Earlier, the Bihar Board Class 10 result was set to be declared in the previous week, however, there was no official confirmation on the date and time of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. According to official sources, the Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be declared today.

Nearly 15 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board 10th Exam and are waiting for their result. Students should note that the Bihar Board Class 10 result will only be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all schools have taken measures to restrict the gathering of students on campus. Hence, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will only be released on the official website.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Official website

Candidates should note that the official website of the BSEB is highly likely to witness heavy traffic, once the Bihar Board 10th Result is declared. Students should keep a watch as the BSEB official website had earlier too crashed, with reports of the Bihar Board 10th Result ready to be released.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not hold any press conference to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. Instead, the Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be released only on the official websites. Students can check their result on the official websites, though a text message or by clicking on a direct link.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Toppers' list

Once the Bihar Matric Result 2020 is out, the BSEB will also release a list of those who have secured top positions in Bihar 10th Class Result 2020. The toppers list of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will also be made available on the official website.

