Will NTA release NEET UG 2025 results, final answer keys on June 14? Check latest updates NTA will soon announce the NEET UG 2025 results and cut-off marks. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results can visit the official website of NTA for latest updates. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results. According to the official notification, the NEET UG 2025 results are tentatively scheduled to be declared by 14 June. However, the results are expected to be announced at any time following the Madhya Pradesh Court order. Previously, some candidates filed a petition in the court due to a power cut during the exam, which resulted in the delay of the result declaration. The court has now lifted the stay order and instructed the NTA to release the results on time. Last year, the NTA released the NEET UG 2025 results on 4 June, 10 days earlier than the scheduled date of 14 June.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2025 results only in online mode. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2025 results along with the cut-off marks, final answer keys, topper list and other details. Medical aspirants will be able to download the NEET UG 2025 results by visiting the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps to download NEET UG 2025 results below.

How to download NEET UG 2025 results and final answer keys?

1. Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on 'NEET UG 2025 results, final answer keys' flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to a new page.

4. Check the PDF and log in to your dashboard.

5. After logging in, check the NEET UG 2025 results and final answer keys.

6. Download the NEET UG 2025 results and final answer keys, and save them for future reference.

What to do if there is any error in the NEET UG results?

In the event of any discrepancies in the NEET UG results, candidates can contact the exam authorities at their designated helpline numbers. Phone numbers: 011-69227700, 011-40759000, Email Address: neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

What is the use of NEET UG 2025 scores?

The Result of NEET (UG) - 2025 may be utilised by other Entities of Central and State Governments, following their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilised for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The NEET (UG) - 2025 data will also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data on results.