WBJEE seat allotment result 2023 OUT on wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's easy steps

WBJEE seat allotment result 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment list for the first round of WBJEE counselling today, August 1, 2023. All those who applied for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes through WBJEE 2023 exam can now check their results from the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board had released the Mock seat allocation results based on choices filled-in by candidates on July 27. After that the candidates were allowed to edit and lock their preferences latest by July 28.

Based on the seat allocation result, the candidates have to make payment of the seat acceptance between August 1 and August 5. Students will have to report to the allocated centre for document verification and admission in the stipulated time.

WBJEE seat allotment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBJEE seat allotment result 2023'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button

WBJEE seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save WBJEE seat allotment result 2023 for future reference

WBJEE seat allotment result 2023 direct download link

The results for seat allocation round 2 will be displayed on August 8. The admission process under this round will end on August 11. Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling will be done between August 14 and 16. The list of Mock Seat Allocation will be uploaded on August 17 based on choices filled-in by candidates. The window for modification and seat locking will open till August 19. The results for the Mop-Up round seat allotment will be out on August 28. Candidates will be able to make payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees), document verification and admission till August 28.