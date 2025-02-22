WBJEE 2025 registration closes tomorrow - apply now at wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow, February 23. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date.

WBJEE 2025 registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conclude the Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) registration procedure tomorrow, February 23. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. No candidate will be entertained after the last date.

WBJEE 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the 'Online application form submission for wbjee 2025 link' flashing under candidate activity board.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application details.

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the WBJEE 2025 application form for future reference.

WBJEE 2025 registration fee

General

Male: 500

Female: 400

Third Gender: 300

SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/TFW

Male: 400

Female: 300

Third Gender: 200

WBJEE 2025 application form

Documents to be uploded

The candidate is required to upload JPG/JPEG images of his/her recent colour photograph (10 to 200 KB) and signature (4 to 30 KB).

The photo and Signature of the candidate are to be uploaded in one go.

WBJEE 2025 exam date

WBJEEB will conduct a one-time OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2025) tentatively on April 17 for admission to Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture for the 2025-26 academic session in various universities and institutes across West Bengal. The duration of the exam will be four hours. The exam will be divided into two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1, which will cover Mathematics, will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Paper 2, which includes Physics and Chemistry, will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. For more details, visit the official website.