WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in, Here's easy steps

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has released the mock seat allotment result today, July 28. All those who appeared in the counselling round can download the mock seat allotment result from the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. The window for edit and choice locking will be opened till July 28, 2023. Students can follow the easy steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your login details and click on the submit button WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result will open on the screen Download and save WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result for future reference

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result direct download link

The board will upload the results of round 1 seat allotment on August 1, 2023. Students will have the opportunity to accept the seat by making payment of the seat acceptance fees from August 1 to August 5, 2023.

What is mock seat allotment?

Mock Seat allotment is a practise session for the counselling procedure. It enables candidates to evaluate how their selections and ranks might affect their chances of gaining a seat in a preferred college/Institute. It also helps them get an idea of their preliminary allotment. Applicants have been advised to prioritise the Institute/college and any academic programmes, they are intending to apply to by taking advantage of the mock seat allocations.