UGC NET June 2023 Result likely to be out soon, check latest updates

UGC NET June 2023 Result, ​UGC NET June 2023 Result date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

According to the information provided by the UGC chief, the results are expected to be announced today or tomorrow. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact date of releasing results. The candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

UGC NET June 2023 were conducted for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. The first phase exam was conducted from June 13 to 17 and the second phase exam from June 19 to 22, 2023. A total of 6,39,069 candidates took to the exam. The provisional answer keys were released on July 6 and the candidates were allowed to raise the objections till July 8. The final answer keys will be released along with the results based on the representations received from the candidates. It is expected that the testing agency will also release the cut off along with results.

UGC NET June 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Click on the UGC NET June 2023 Result link It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on submit button UGC NET June 2023 Result will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET June 2023 Result for future use

UGC NET June 2023: Marking Scheme

According to the official marking scheme, candidates will be awarded with the two marks for each correct answer while there will be no deduction for incorrect answers. There will be no marks awarded for the questions left unanswered, unattempted and marked for review.