UGC NET city intimation 2025 slip soon, when and where to download UGC NET city intimation 2025 slip will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who applied for the UGC NET 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slips. Candidates awaiting the city slips, will be able to download UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip by visiting the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. In order to download UGC NET city intimation 2025 slip, the candidates are required to use their application numbers and date of birth on the login page. Once released, candidates can download UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips?

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Navigate the 'UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips'. It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth and other details. UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips will appear on screen. Download and save UGC NET city intimation 2025 slips for future reference.

UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 25 and 29 in two shifts. The first shift exam will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next from 3 pm to 6 pm. The detailed subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET June 2025 exam is available on the official website.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD.’ and ‘admission to PhD only’ in Indian universities and colleges. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be, for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. For more details, visit the official website of NTA.