TS LAWCET hall ticket 2023 OUT at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Direct link; Steps

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has issued the admit card for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) today, May 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their TS LAWCET hall ticket through the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Aspirants will have to log in with their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.

The TS LAWCET 2023 question paper will comprise of total 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 120 marks and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The exam paper will comprise of General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs and Aptitude for the Study of Law. The TSCHE is conducting the TS LAWCET 2023 examination for candidates seeking admission in five-year Law course, the standard expected is of Intermediate level/10+2 and for three years Law Course, the standard expected is of Degree Level.

How to download TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023?

Aspirants can download the TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET – LAWCET.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link “Download hall ticket” available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

TS LAWCET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023