TS ECET Admit Card 2023 OUT at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Direct link

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has issued the admit card for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 today, May 16, 2023. Aspirants who have registered for the entrance exam can download their TS ECET hall ticket through the official website-- ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates need to log in with their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.

The TS ECET 2023 examination for engineering and pharmacy programmes will be held on May 20 from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The ECET 2023 question paper for the Engineering programme will include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Engineering Papers (for each branch). Candidates will have to attempt a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) within 180 minutes (three hours).

The ECET 2023 question paper for BSc Mathematics will consist of 200 MCQs from Mathematics, Analytical Ability and Communicative English subject. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes. The pharmacy stream question paper will consist of MCQs from Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Chemistry subject.

How to download TS ECET Hall Ticket 2023?

Aspirants can download the TS ECET Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of TS ECET – ecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link “Download hall ticket”. Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. TS ECET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: TS ECET Hall Ticket 2023