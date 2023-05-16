TS EAMCET Answer Key 2023 Engineering stream: Raise objection till May 17

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET Answer Key 2023 Released

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key: The answer key for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates can access the EAMCET answer key through the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key, the university has also released the candidate's response sheet and master question paper.

TS EAMCET 2023 examination for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses was held from May 10 to 14, 2023. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the tentative answer key. As per the official notification, the last date to raise objection against the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream key is May 16 (6 PM) and for Engineering (E) stream, it is May 17, 2023 (8 PM).

"The candidate has to map the question ID from his response sheet against the question ID of the master question paper for a given day and a given session. Raise the objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the master question paper only," reads an official statement.

TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download?

Candidates can download the TS EAMCET Answer Key 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website of eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'TS EAMCET 2023 answer key'

Enter your credentials and click on the login button

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the preliminary key PDF and save it for future reference

