TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket to be out tomorrow, when and where to download TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket will be released tomorrow, April 19. Candidates who applied for the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is set to release the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy - Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET 2025) tomorrow, April 19. Candidates who applied for the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

This year, the TS EAMCET/ EAPCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, and from May 2 to May 5 for Engineering courses. The exams will be held in two shifts using a computer-based test format, lasting three hours. Once the hall tickets are released, candidates will be able to download the TS EAMCET admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps provided below to download their hall tickets.

How to download TS EAMCET/ EAPCET hall tickets?

Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Navigate to the link for 'TS EAMCET/ EAPCET hall tickets.'

3. This will redirect you to the login page. 4.

Enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth, and other details.

TS EAMCET/ EAPCET hall tickets will appear on the screen.

Download and save your TS EAMCET/ EAPCET hall tickets for future reference.

Candidates appearing in the TS EAMCET 2025 are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam authority will also verify the TS EAMCET hall ticket and ID card during frisking. The officials will also record the candidate's fingerprint and photograph for future reference.

Last year, the TS EAMCET/ EAPCET exams were conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024, with over 3 lakh students participating. The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams were held on May 7 and 8, while the Engineering exam took place on May 9, 10, and 11. Girls performed better than boys in both the Engineering as well as the Pharmacy and Agriculture streams.