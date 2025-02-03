Telangana admission 2025-26: TGHE releases EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Telangana admission 2025-26

TS EAMCET, PGECET 2025 exam dates: The Telangana Higher Education Council has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) and Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET). Students preparing for admission in the academic session 2025-26 can download the exam schedule from the official website, tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025 exam schedule

According to the official schedule, the online application procedure for the TS EAMCET engineering courses will begin on February 22, 2025. The entrance exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in a computer-based format. The entrance exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses is scheduled for April 29, and 30. The entrance exam for engineering courses will be conducted between May 2 and 5.

TS PGECET 2025 exam schedule

The council will release the PGECET 2025 notification on March 12, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam will be able to submit their application forms online between March 17 and 19. The entrance exam will be conducted from June 16 to 19. Candidates have been advised to strategize their preparation and stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

ICET 2025 exam schedule

ICET 2025 exam notification will be released on March 6, 2025. The registration process for the same will be started on March 10. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms by May 3rd without late fee. The online exam is scheduled for June 8 and 9.

What is TS EAMCET 2025?

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) is an annual state-level entrance exam, which is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Through this engineering admission entrance exam, engineering aspirants can enroll into various undergraduate courses such as engineering, agriculture, pharmacy programmes.