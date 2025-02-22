TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration deadline extended- check new date, application process and more The TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration deadline has been extended. Those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. Check the new date, exam date, application procedure, and other details.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 Registration: Anna University has extended the registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2025). According to the latest update, the new deadline is now February 26, up from the previous date of February 21 for submission of the application form.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

M.B.A.: Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration and obtained at least 50% from a recognized university.

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration and obtained at least 50% from a recognized university. M.C.A.: Bachelor's Degree of minimum 3 years duration in B.C.A. or B.Sc. or a pass in a recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration with Mathematics at 10 + 2 level or Graduation Level and obtained at least 50 % from a recognised university.

Bachelor's Degree of minimum 3 years duration in B.C.A. or B.Sc. or a pass in a recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration with Mathematics at 10 + 2 level or Graduation Level and obtained at least 50 % from a recognised university. M.E. / M.Tech. /M.Arch.+/M.Plan.: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in the relevant field and obtained atleast 50% in the qualifying degree examination.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration: How to apply?

Step 1: Click on the notification on the link labelled 'Click Here' for TANCET 2025 registration.

Step 2. Complete the one-time registration to generate login credentials.

Step 3. Use generated credentials to log in with your email ID and password.

Step 4. Fill in your personal and academic information in the TANCET application form, select your preferred exam city, and upload your photograph, signature, and community certificate.

Step 5. Finally, pay the TANCET application fee.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration fee

For TANCET

For all candidates - Rs 1,000/-

For SC/ST/SCA - Rs 500/-

CEETA PG

For all candidates -Rs 1,944/-

For SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu - Rs 972/-

What is TANCET?

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is held for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes. The exam is scheduled for March 22.

What is CEETA PG?

Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG) is held for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programmes. This year, the exam was held on March 23.