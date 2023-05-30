REAP 2023 Application Form released; Dates, eligibility critieria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REAP 2023 Registration begins

REAP 2023 Registration: The Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has started the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2023. The candidates seeking admission in first-year of BE, BTech and BArch courses can fill in the REAP 2023 application form online through the official website-- reap2023.com.

The application process has been commenced on May 28 and will conclude on June 30. The last date to submit registration fee of Rs 295 is June 28, 2023. For admission to first-year of BE, BTech, candidates must have passed Class 12 examinations with combination of subjects from Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Agriculture stream (for Agriculture Engineering), among others. The candidate must have obtained at least 45% marks, 40% marks in case of reserved category candidates in the said subjects.

For admission to first-year of BArch courses, students must have passed Class 12 examination with at least 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. The candidate needs to qualify an Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the COA or NTA (JEE main paper 2A).

REAP 2023 Dates

Date of Commencement of REAP 2023 registration - May 28, 2023

Last date for payment of registration fee - June 28, 2023

Last date for submitting REAP application form 2023 - June 30, 2023

REAP 2023 Online Registration Steps

