Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 out: Download now, exam pattern and essential details inside Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 has been released. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their call letters using their application numnber, and other details by visiting the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in.

New Delhi:

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in. The exam will take place on June 15, in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm, across all 41 districts. Rajasthan PTET 2025 scores will be accepted for admission to both 2-year B.Ed and 4-year integrated B.A.-B.Ed.Ed/B.Sc.‑B.Ed programs in state colleges and universities.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: How to download admit cards?

Visit the official website - ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Click on the respective link of the course you applied for - B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.- 2025 [4 Year Integrated Course ] or [B.Ed] (2 year).

Click on the 'admit card' download option.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Now, you need to enter your application number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.- 2025 [ 4 Year Integrated Course ]

Rajasthan PTET admit card 2025 for P.T.E.T - 2025 (2 Year Course) [B.Ed.]

Exam Pattern

Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam will be conducted in an offline (Pen and paper) mode. The question paper will be divided into four parts, each section will have 50 questions and will be of 200 marks. The overall paper will be of 600 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The candidates will be awarded three marks for correct answers. The question paper will cover subjects like Mental Ability, Teaching Attitude & Aptitude, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency (Hindi/English).

What candidates should do next:

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card for future reference. Candidates will have to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with a valid identity proof on the exam date. Also, the candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on their admit cards. In case of any error, they can reach out to the exam authority for rectification. The candidates are advised to report one hour before the commencement of the exam to avoid any kind of hassle.