Panjab University schedules CET UG 2025 exam without prior notice, aspirants demand postponement Panjab University CET 2025 exams will be conducted from tomorrow, May 12, in a single shift, from 9 am to 3:30 pm in OMR mode. Candidates can download the PU CET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website, cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has released a new notice on its official website, stating that it will conduct the common entrance test for admission to various undergraduate programs on May 12. The official notice reads, ''This is for the information of the candidates in particular and the public in general that the PU-CET (U.G.)-2025 will be held on 12th May 2025.'' On X, the university has confirmed that the examination centres will remain the same as notified earlier.

After a tweet from Punjab University, several aspirants of PU CET 2025 are now demanding the postponement of the Panjab University CUET 2025 exam due to transportation and safety issues. They expressed their frustration over the scheduling of the exam without prior notice. One user wrote, "PUCET UG 2025 was postponed due to war. After a brief ceasefire, you rescheduled the exam to May 12 with no four-day prior notice. Now that tensions are rising again, please clarify by 11:59 AM today if the exam will take place or if it has been postponed."

Another user added, "There has been no update from PU on PUCET (UG) 2025, but May 12 is unsafe! There are transport issues for students travelling from J&K, Punjab, and Himachal. Please reschedule the exam for our safety."

A third user stated, "@dc_chd @nishantyadavIAS @chandigarh_admn What is this, Sir? First, they postponed the exam that was scheduled for May 11, 2025, and now they have suddenly rescheduled it for May 12, 2025. Don’t they understand the situation? Is the exam more important than student safety? Please look into this."

Another user expressed, "Honestly, this feels deeply unfair. With all the unrest, stress, and recurrent blackouts, who in the administration thought students could genuinely prepare in just one day? And then they will blame them for cheating or missing exams? Please do better, Punjab University."

Finally, another user tweeted, "My family and I are worried about my brother who studies at Punjab University. Please postpone all exams until next month until everything is okay with the nation. From Uttar Pradesh, please consider the students from other states. Please act responsibly and cancel the exam."

The exams originally scheduled for May 9, 10, and 12, 2025, were postponed due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, as announced on May 8, 2025. However, the University has now confirmed that the exams will take place according to the previously announced schedule. Students are advised to check the official Panjab University examination portal (exams.puchd.ac.in) for the detailed date sheet and any further updates on the rescheduled exams. The admit cards for the exam are already available on the official website, and can be downloaded from cetug.puchd.ac.in. Students appearing for the exam are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Driving License, or Passport). Notably, the university has not made any changes to the exam centres. Students are advised to verify their exam centre details on their admit card before appearing in the exam.

Direct link to download PUCET 2025 admit card for May 12 exam