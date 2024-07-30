NTA releases NCET answer key at ncet.samarth.ac.in; raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NCET answer key out

NTA NCET answer key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. All those who appeared in the NCET exam 2024 can download the answer keys along with the question papers and recorded responses through the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 provisional answer keys, can raise objections through the official website. The facility to challenge answer keys will remain open for two days from July 30 to July 31 till 11 pm. The candidates will have to make a payment for raising objections against the provisional answer keys. Otherwise, their challenge will not be considered.

To challenge the NCET 2024 answer keys, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last date for payment is July 31. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium. The payment of the processing fee may be made through a debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 31 July 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.).

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 on 10th July 2024 from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. across India.

What's next?

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

How to challenge NCET answer keys?